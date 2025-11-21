Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits NOMAD Abu Dhabi art and design fair

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the NOMAD Abu Dhabi art and design fair, being held in the decommissioned Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1 building until 22nd November 2025.

The venue has been transformed into a distinctive space, offering a vibrant platform to showcase local and international art and creative exhibitions.

The international art and design fair is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in partnership with NOMAD.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled toured the fair and explored the artistic experiences on display, which feature a range of unique works and designs reflecting the intersection of art and architecture.

He was also briefed by the organisers on how the historic terminal was converted into a contemporary cultural venue, and the event’s role in enriching the artistic landscape and reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for creativity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised that repurposing the former Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal 1 into an open cultural and artistic hub embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision to preserve and reuse its historic buildings in innovative and sustainable ways. This initiative enhances the emirate’s creative infrastructure, providing new spaces that support artistic expression while enabling the community to engage with both traditional and contemporary art forms.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

NOMAD Abu Dhabi is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East. The event marks the transformation of Terminal 1, a registered modern heritage site and architectural landmark, into a dynamic space for artistic dialogue, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to heritage preservation and fostering international cultural cooperation.

Highlights of the art and design fair include the Rotunda satellite building, the circular departure hall, and several distinctive architectural spaces within the terminal.

The event underscores the emirate’s ongoing initiatives to protect its modern heritage, promote cultural exchange and celebrate creativity as a cornerstone of future development.

The launch of NOMAD Abu Dhabi at the repurposed Terminal 1 ushers in a new chapter in the emirate’s vibrant cultural season, further showcasing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in heritage, the arts and urban culture, and reinforcing its dedication to enabling meaningful cultural collaboration and artistic dialogue.