UAE President directs celebration of UAE-Kuwait relations in January

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that celebrations be held across the country in January 2026 in recognition of the close and longstanding ties between the UAE and the State of Kuwait. The celebrations will begin on 29th January 2026 and continue for one week.

The directive reflects the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries and their peoples, which have spanned decades.

His Highness described the UAE’s relationship with Kuwait as one of fraternity, warmth, and kinship. He recalled Kuwait’s support before and after the formation of the Union, highlighting the country’s generosity and willingness to help. He said Kuwait’s solidarity with the UAE remains, to this day, a sincere expression of true friendship.

He called on national institutions to mark the occasion and to honour the decades-long relationship by celebrating Kuwait, its leadership, and its people.

He expressed gratitude to Kuwait and affirmed that the bond between the two nations would remain strong and enduring, wishing the country, its Emir, and its people continued pride and prosperity.

The celebration reflects the long-established fraternal bonds between the UAE and Kuwait and reaffirms the leadership’s commitment to reinforcing these ties.