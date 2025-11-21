RAK marks one year of achievements since agreement with China’s Guangdong Province

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah marks one year of progress under its landmark cooperation agreement with Guangdong, China’s most populous province, signed on 21st November 2024 in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong.

The agreement set out to deepen collaboration across priority sectors and has since yielded tangible results, with partnerships now established in education, transport, culture, research and archaeology.

Multiple Ras Al Khaimah institutions and entities have now developed partnerships with counterparts in Guangdong, which has a population of over 127 million people and the largest economy of any province in China. These include RAK Transport Authority; the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research; RAK Medical and Health Sciences University; and Ras Al Khaimah Department of Antiquities and Museums.

Over the past year, 18 government delegations have travelled between the two sides, building on the strong momentum created by Sheikh Saud’s visits to Guangdong in 2024.

Three agreements struck between RAK Transport Authority and partners from Guangdong are set to reshape transportation in the Emirate.

The first, with WeRide, marked the start of the first pilot phase for autonomous driving in Ras Al Khaimah, with H.H. Sheikh Saud taking a ride on ‘Robobus’ around Al Marjan Island. The second, with XPENG AEROHT, a subsidiary of one of China’s leading EV makers, will see flying cars take to the air in Ras Al Khaimah for both tourism and emergency rescue situations.

The third agreement, signed with Foshan Institute of Environment and Energy Technology, focuses on enhancing cooperation on hydrogen-powered urban transport, which could lead to zero-emission public transport in Ras Al Khaimah, supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

In education, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, in collaboration with the Al Qasimi Foundation, has expanded its international footprint through new partnerships with major institutions in Guangdong, including Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou Medical University and Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine.

These agreements promote student and faculty exchanges, joint research, Chinese language learning and the introduction of Chinese medical practices in the Emirate.

Additionally, the Department of Antiquities and Museums is also collaborating with GMU and GZUCM in material analysis, food bioarchaeology, medical anthropology and the co-organisation of exhibitions and scientific events.

In arts and culture, the Al Qasimi Foundation has signed an MoU with the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts to facilitate joint exhibitions, academic exchanges and an artist exchange programme. Two GAFA artists will participate in the 14th Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village.

Further cultural cooperation includes an agreement with China's Guangdong Museum to conduct joint research, workshops, training programmes and technical exchanges. Another partnership with the Guangdong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology focuses on ceramic studies and conservation, underwater archaeology, research on the Silk Road trade routes, joint exhibitions and public programmes, among other areas.

Additionally, RAK Ports has recently partnered with Jianhua Holdings Group, a Chinese conglomerate with a workforce exceeding 30,000 and annual revenues that top $10 billion, to build the region’s first Prestressed High Strength Concrete Piles Factory at RAK Maritime City Free Zone, which will create up to 500 new jobs in Ras Al Khaimah.

Agreements are also set to be signed between Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Dongguan People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, as well as Ras Al Khaimah’s Innovation City, and World Dongguan Entrepreneurs Federation.

Further discussions across diverse areas of mutual interest continue to build on Ras Al Khaimah’s partnership with Guangdong Province, in line with the Emirate’s vision to engage the world through openness, cooperation and shared prosperity.