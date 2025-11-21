World’s top off-road crews arrive in Dubai for Hatta Prologue

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The world’s top off-road crews have arrived at Dubai Festival City Mall as final preparations are completed in the Service Park ahead of Saturday's start of the 2025 Dubai International Baja.

The established World Cup crews will face significant opposition from a number of one-off entries set to spice up the action.

Runaway FIA Bajas World Cup winner Juan Cruz Yacopini is gunning for a fifth win in seven events this season, but the Argentinian will have to fend off the challenge of, among others, Seth Quintero of the US and Australian motorcycle legend Toby Price, who are sure to feature.

Although not registered for World Cup points, all eyes will be on the Dakar stars in a pair of Toyota Hilux machines from Toyota Gazoo Racing as Dubai International Baja reinforces its reputation for attracting a diverse entry list.

The ninth edition of the event promises one of the most accessible and spectator-friendly weekends on the FIA and FIM World Cup calendars, with the Hatta Prologue to be followed by the newly designed spectator zone in Al Marmoom on Saturday and Sunday.

Hatta’s dramatic setting, with its rugged mountains, rocky outcrops and sweeping gravel tracks, will provide the backdrop for the spectacular event curtain-raiser as star FIA and FIM entrants from the list of nearly 100 crews from over 30 nations begin their campaigns from 14:00.

Local hero Mohammed Al Balooshi leads the motorcycle entry as he begins his title quest at his home event. The FIM World Cup frontrunner, twice a Dubai Baja winner and on course for a third FIM world title success, is determined to start strongly after placing runner-up in last year’s edition.

Among the quads, UAE rider Abdulaziz Ahli will attempt to secure a third consecutive Dubai victory after dominating the previous two seasons.

Several experienced challengers return to Dubai this year, including Czech driver Martin Prokop and Saudi Arabia’s Dania Akeel, both of whom have shown strong form throughout the season.

One of the most anticipated storylines of this year’s edition is the global competition debut of the new Defender project. Two entries will appear in Dubai as part of an extensive development showcase ahead of the Defender’s full 2026 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, and the cars are expected to draw significant attention in the Service Park, at the Hatta Prologue, and in the Al Marmoom viewing area.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the event, Mahir Badri, CEO of the EMSO, said, “Today, the Dubai International Baja has grown into a world-class event because of the collective commitment of everyone here. This year's entry list reflects an incredible mix of international, regional and local talent and we are proud to host all of you."

“I would also like to thank the media for showcasing Dubai International Baja to the world. Thanks to ASO, today we have more than 100 TV channel agreements to broadcast the Dubai International Baja daily highlights," he added.