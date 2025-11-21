Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Middle East Peace and Security Forum sign MoU

DUHOK, Iraq, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum, an institute based at the American University in Dohuk Governorate.

The signing took place alongside the 2025 Middle East Peace and Security Forum in Dohuk Governorate, Iraq.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaborative research on regional affairs and advance joint initiatives that contribute to a deeper understanding of public policy and regional security dynamics.

Areas of cooperation include academic research, specialised policy discussions, workshops, and the formation of joint working groups on priority issues.

Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said, “Through this partnership, we aim to produce high-impact knowledge and foster dialogue between experts and decision-makers to support efforts promoting stability and development across the Middle East.”

Dr. Honar Issa, Chairman of the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum, said, “This Memorandum of Understanding with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy reflects our shared commitment to advancing rigorous research and constructive dialogue on the key issues shaping the Middle East.”

The partnership underscores the mutual commitment of both institutions to advancing scholarly knowledge and constructive dialogue on key regional and global issues, while contributing to a deeper understanding of the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the Middle East.