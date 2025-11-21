Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure represents UAE as part of National Climate Negotiations Team at COP30

BELÉM, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure represented the UAE in the National Climate Negotiations Team at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30), hosted in Belém, Brazil.

The ministry continued its pivotal role in discussions concerning the "Global Stocktake" and "Mitigation" negotiation tracks, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global force driving consensus and raising international climate ambition.

This participation is part of a unified national approach that embodies leadership continuity from COP28 to COP30, reflecting the UAE's vision to be a world model for effective climate partnerships and sustainable, positive change.

During the negotiations, the ministry delivered key interventions that strengthened the UAE’s presence in Global Stocktake discussions and took part in the 19th workshop of the UNFCCC facilitative sharing of views (FSV) to present the country’s biennial update report.

The UAE remains the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to submit such reports, underscoring its leadership in accurate and transparent climate reporting aligned with global best practices.

As part of the Global Climate Action Agenda, the ministry also joined several high-level ministerial sessions, where it outlined key aspects of the UAE’s energy-sector transformation, including streamlining bureaucracy in energy and transport services, progress on long-term strategies, adoption of clean energy and hydrogen-related policies and legislation, and advancements in energy efficiency to support economic growth, the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, and the “We the UAE 2031” vision, all leading toward the UAE’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reaffirmed its commitment to advancing excellence and leadership, strengthening the UAE’s role as a central player in shaping global climate action.