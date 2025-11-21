Sanad awards full turnkey test cellproject to Safran Test Cells for its GTF Engine MRO Center in Al Ain

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and asset management solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, has awarded a contract to Safran Test Cells, a subsidiary of Safran Aero Boosters, for the design, supply, and construction of the test cell facility at Sanad’s upcoming GTF Engine MRO Center in Al Ain.

The agreement represents a major milestone in the development of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem and a key step forward in the implementation of Sanad’s GTF Engine MRO Center, one of the nation’s most strategic aerospace and industrial initiatives and the first of its kind in the SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East, and Africa) region.

Collectively, these developments highlight Sanad’s commitment to building world-class aerospace infrastructure that strengthens the UAE’s position in the global Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market, while advancing the nation’s ambition to become a leading international hub for advanced aviation engineering and technology.

Located within the Sanad GTF Engine MRO Center and forming part of the Aerospace Cluster in Al Ain, the new test cell complex will serve as a cornerstone of Sanad’s next-generation MRO capabilities. While purpose-built to support GTF engine programs, the facility is also designed to accommodate a wide range of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft engines, enabling Sanad to deliver testing and validation services for multiple OEMs and international airline partners.

It also establishes the UAE’s third civil aviation test cell and the largest of its kind in the region, further enhancing the infrastructure that underpins the GTF Engine MRO Center and expanding Sanad’s overall engine testing capacity. Equipped with two 12×12-meter test cells, the facility will feature advanced systems to test, measure, and validate engine performance following maintenance or overhaul, ensuring each engine meets the highest global standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability before re-entering service. Once operational, it will be capable of conducting more than 500 full-engine tests annually, making it one of the most advanced and productive test cell facilities in the region.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said, “Partnering with Safran Test Cells on this strategic project marks a defining milestone in Sanad’s mission to build the Middle East’s most advanced engine MRO ecosystem. Test cells are at the core of every world-class MRO operation, they ensure every engine leaving our facility meets the highest global standards of precision, reliability, and safety. This partnership will enhance our capabilities beyond the GTF program and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leadership as a hub for aerospace innovation and industrial excellence.”

François Lepot, CEO of Safran Aero Boosters, added, “This collaboration with Sanad represents a key milestone for Safran Test Cells and a strong signal of trust in our ability to deliver high-performance engine testing solutions. The new facility will benefit from our proven expertise in civil aviation programs and will be designed to meet the highest standards of precision and reliability. We are proud to support Sanad’s ambition to build a world-class MRO ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and to contribute to the region’s industrial development.”

January 2026 will mark the official start of the project’s execution, paving the way for operational readiness starting in Q2 2028, aligning seamlessly with the operational launch of the GTF Engine MRO Center. Together, these two state-of-the-art facilities will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a global center for aerospace engineering, technology, and industrial innovation.

The collaboration between Sanad and Safran Test Cells underscores the UAE’s commitment to fostering industrial partnerships that drive technology transfer, local capability development, and sustainable growth in alignment with the country’s industrial strategy.