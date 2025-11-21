EDGE, Exchange Income Corporation to advance cooperation in aerospace, defence

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Exchange Income Corporation (EIF), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will build on both organisations’ strength in aerospace, defence, and advanced technologies.

This new partnership combines EIC’s, and its subsidiary, PAL Aerospace’s expertise in manned special mission aircraft and mission management system development with EDGE’s leadership in unmanned aerial vehicle development and artificial intelligence. These strengthened capabilities align with Canada’s evolving defence priorities and EDGE’s mission to advance sovereign defence capabilities.

This initiative also enhances UAE - Canada cooperation and supports the development of special mission assets operated by Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) solution providers.