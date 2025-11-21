EDGE, Space42 sign strategic alliance for local manufacture of SATCOM capabilities

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, has partnered with Space42, the UAE’s leading AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, to launch a strategic satellite communications (SATCOM) manufacturing alliance.

The partnership establishes a comprehensive, sovereign SATCOM hardware capability anchored in the UAE.

The alliance brings together KATIM’s government-grade secure communications and cryptographic technologies with Space42’s existing satellite infrastructure to deliver integrated SATCOM solutions for defence, government, and commercial applications. The partnership will reinforce each entity’s market position while ensuring critical SATCOM capabilities remain in-country.

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said, “EDGE is committed to advancing the UAE's technological independence through strategic partnerships that deliver sovereign capabilities. This alliance with Space42 combines our cluster's expertise in ultra-secure communications, cryptography, and advanced waveforms with Space42's satellite infrastructure and manufacturing prowess. Together, we are establishing a comprehensive SATCOM ecosystem that positions the UAE as a global leader in secure satellite communications.”

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services, Space42, added, “This alliance represents a significant milestone in establishing the UAE's sovereign space and communications infrastructure. Space42's proven satellite operations experience, combined with our advanced manufacturing capabilities demonstrated through our Foresight constellation programme, positions us to deliver world-class SATCOM antenna systems. Together with EDGE's secure communications expertise, we're creating an integrated national capability that serves both strategic and commercial requirements.”