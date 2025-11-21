WAKO World Kickboxing Championship kicks off today at ADNEC Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host the 2025 WAKO World Kickboxing Championship for Seniors and Masters from 21st to 30th November at ADNEC, bringing together 2,000 athletes from 150 countries.

The event is organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation in cooperation with the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations.

International delegations will arrive on 21st and 22nd November ahead of the official opening ceremony on 23rd November at 17:00 in ADNEC Hall 1. The ceremony will be open to the public in line with organisational guidelines.

Championship bouts will run from 24th to 29th November across disciplines approved by the International Federation, including K1, Low Kick, Full Contact, Point Fighting, Light Contact, Kick Light and other ring and tatami competitions. The schedule also features musical and creative performance categories for Seniors and Masters, along with Para Kickboxing for People of Determination.

Preliminary and qualifying rounds will take place in the early days, followed by semi-finals, finals and medal ceremonies for the Masters category. Champions across all divisions will be crowned on 29th November, with delegations departing the following day.

Ali Khouri, Executive Board Member of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations and Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said the UAE welcomes the global kickboxing community to an event that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s status as an international hub for combat sports.

He said the record number of participants reflects global confidence in the UAE’s organisational capabilities and infrastructure, adding that hosting the championship builds on the nation’s strong record in staging major international sporting events and enhances its appeal to athletes and fans worldwide.