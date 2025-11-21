FNC explores strengthening parliamentary ties with Hungary

BUDAPEST, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Illés Boglárka, State Secretary for Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hunday, at the ministry headquarters in Budapest, as part of the official visit by the FNC delegation to Hungary.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed the strength of the historic bilateral relations between the UAE and Hungary, noting the importance of the official visit, led by FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash, in consolidating parliamentary relations and enhancing existing partnerships between the two friendly countries.

He noted that the visit witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal National Council and the National Assembly of Hungary, in addition to the issuance of a joint statement in which both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and constructive dialogue and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting the values of peace, stability and sustainable development, while increasing consultation on issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also highlighted the UAE’s approach to promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, pointing to the role of the Abraham Accords in advancing peace in the region, as well as the UAE’s leading humanitarian initiatives and its pivotal role in strengthening regional and international security and peace.

For her part, Illés Boglárka affirmed the depth of cooperation and friendship between Hungary and the UAE and her country’s keenness to develop and expand these relations across various fields.

She praised the official visit of the FNC delegation, emphasising that the exchange of visits between officials of both countries and the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements form a fundamental pillar in advancing cooperation towards broader horizons.