Second edition of annual Nafis Forum concludes

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has successfully concluded the second edition of the annual Nafis Forum. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City, the event offered an interactive platform to foster collaboration, innovation, and exchange of best practices in Emiratisation.

The forum is designed to empower a new generation of national talent and leaders equipped to meet future demands of the labor market and contribute to the nation’s economic ecosystem, enhancing its competitiveness regionally as well as globally.

The forum was attended by Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council; Khalil Al Khoori, Under-Secretary for Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE); Faras Al Ramahi, Director-General of the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security (GPSSA); along with leaders and officials from relevant government entities, a select group of strategy and policy managers from the government sector, Emiratisation and human resources managers, and national talent working in the private sector.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, opened the forum with a speech highlighting the council's efforts in supporting and enhancing the competitiveness of national talent in the private sector. He affirmed that the Nafis programme embodies the UAE leadership's vision to empower Emiratis and strengthen their role in building a competitive and sustainable economy.

In his opening address, he said, "The second annual Nafis Forum offers a platform to renew our commitment to developing national talent in line with the vision of our wise leadership. Over the past four years, this programme has consistently proven that our true wealth lies in our people, and that empowering national talent is fundamental to our nation’s development. The impressive results achieved today confirm the programme’s successful trajectory. Its impact extends beyond economic benefits as it significantly enhances family stability and quality of life."

He added, "We will continue to collaborate with government and private sector partners to deepen this impact. Our initiatives go beyond mere support, they actively empower individuals through expanded partnerships and by strengthening their presence in future-focused industries. This effort will foster an integrated national system, embodying the UAE's vision for a more prosperous future.”

The fourth edition of Nafis Award 2025-2026 was launched during the forum. The Nafis Award honours outstanding individuals and establishments that have achieved exceptional Emiratisation results, motivating Emirati talent to join the UAE’s developmental journey. It embodies the leadership's vision to empower the national workforce within the private sector, fostering excellence and competitiveness.

The Nafis Award is divided into two main categories: the Establishments category, which targets all entities subject to Emiratisation goals set by MoHRE and the CBUAE; and the Individuals category. The latter is open to all Emiratis working in private sector establishments under the umbrella of MoHRE and the CBUAE, as well as private educational institutions, public benefit associations, and free zones.

The Individuals category has been classified into eleven sub-categories covering various sectors. The current edition of the award has introduced a new category dedicated to Emiratis working in educational roles to highlight outstanding national talent in the sector. All interested citizens can self-nominate through the award's official website: nafisaward.etcc.gov.ae.

The award's framework reflects the ETCC's commitment to monitoring the comprehensive impact of the Nafis programme across various fields. The award categories are strategically aligned with key industries and roles in the private sector that have a larger concentration of Emirati employees. This approach ensures a thorough evaluation of the programme's effectiveness in supporting the competitiveness of national talent.

During the forum, pledges for the National Healthcare Program, one of Nafis's key initiatives, were announced. These pledges aim to strengthen the partnership between the ETCC and healthcare facilities across the country. The goal is to enable students enrolled in the programme to gain practical experience and enter the job market through training and employment opportunities during or after completing their studies. This would help build a new generation of qualified national professionals in the health sector. These commitments aim to prepare Emirati students for the job market and improve their employment prospects by providing them with real-world field experience, while also supporting healthcare facilities in meeting their Emiratisation targets.

The forum included a series of specialised panel discussions that reviewed best practices in Emiratisation of the private sector and highlighted successful experiences that have enhanced national talent in private institutions. The sessions also featured success stories from individual winners of the third edition of the Nafis Award, along with keynote addresses from MoHRE and the CBUAE, spotlighting achievements and progress in driving Emiratisation goals in the private sector.

The event also featured a panel discussion on how the Nafis programme was making significant social impact by supporting Emirati families and motivating citizens to engage in new fields of work. The discussion covered the role of government programmes and initiatives in promoting national talent and enhancing their presence in the labor market, while also fostering professional confidence and ensuring sustainable employment opportunities for citizens across various sectors.

In addition to this, the forum hosted closed brainstorming sessions, including the Private Sector Youth Empowerment Session. This lab served as a platform for Youth Councils to exchange expertise and successful experiences, review innovative initiatives implemented by young people, and identify success factors to ensure their sustainability and scalability. This underscores the Nafis Youth Council's role as a vital bridge for young Emiratis in the private sector, providing a platform to present innovative ideas that support the Nafis programme's objectives.