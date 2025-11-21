Ministry of Defence, Abu Dhabi Police sign contracts worth AED25.4 billion at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) - the national authority mandated to enable, regulate, and sustain the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem - announced the signing of nine new contracts worth a total of AED1.012 billion on behalf of the Ministry of Defence on the fifth and final day of the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

This brings the overall number of contracts signed on behalf of the Ministry and Abu Dhabi Police during the five-day exhibition to 36, with a cumulative value of AED25.455 billion.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Abdulla Ahmed Al Saeedi and Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansoori, the official spokespersons of the Council.

Manea Al Mansoori explained that the local deals signed on the final day comprised six contracts worth a total of AED544.675 million, including two contracts with M4 Trading, the first contract is worth AED57.636 million to procure Grand Control Station and the second is an AED161.634 million contract to procure aircraft.

Also announced was an AED29 million contract with Al Taif Technical Services Company to provide maintenance services for cooling equipment and power generators, a contract worth AED154.5 million with MP3 company to supply materials and equipment for pilots and aerial rescue operations, as well as spare parts. A contract was also signed with International Golden Group to procure aerial drop systems at a value of AED65.905 million and an AED76 million contract with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI) to procure drones.

Abdulla Al Saeedi said three international deals were signed on the fifth day of the Airshow at a total value of AED467.913 million. They included two contracts with the American company Lockheed Martin, the first, valued at AED184 million, to provide technical support services for maintenance and procurement of spare parts for portable devices and the second, worth AED63.551 million, to provide technical support services for the procurement of spare parts for aircraft simulators.

The third contract, signed the American company Raytheon, entails purchase of friendly force identification systems at a value of AED220.362 million.

Through these agreements, the Tawazun Council for Deference Enablement continues to consolidate its position as a strategic enabler and partner for the Ministry of Defence, unifying national efforts to develop a comprehensive and sustainable defence ecosystem that enhances the UAE’s capabilities and aligns with the country’s future aspirations.

In his closing remarks, Majed Al Jaberi emphasised that the achievements of the five-day exhibition demonstrate the success of the Council’s vision in empowering the defence and security sector through strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors. He highlighted the growing participation of national companies in executing high-value projects that advance local capabilities in defence, aviation, and space.

Al Jaberi further noted that the Council remains committed to fostering an innovative and knowledge-driven working environment, supporting the UAE’s transition to a technology-based national economy, and cementing the country’s position as a global hub for advanced and future-focused defence industries.