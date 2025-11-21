SteerAI prepares to launch autonomous off-road vehicle

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Michael Sonderby, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SteerAI, affirmed that the company is preparing to launch a new self-driving, multi-purpose and payload-configurable vehicle in the coming period.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow, he said the new vehicle is designed to operate efficiently in the region’s rough terrain, while performing equally well in more moderate environments, meeting the needs of logistics, surveillance and specialised land-based missions.

He noted that the launch marks a major step in the company’s technological expansion and reflects the rapid advancement of SteerAI’s autonomous-driving ecosystem, stressing that the company is also working to convert traditional vehicle fleets into autonomous platforms using artificial intelligence algorithms and sensor data.

He added that the technologies used include cameras, LiDAR and GPS, noting that the company’s systems are suitable for unpaved areas as well as for ports and industrial zones, with a focus on logistics and patrol solutions.

He said the UAE has become a global model in supporting and developing autonomous technologies, thanks to its advanced research and regulatory environment and the integration between research, development and commercial manufacturing led by the Advanced Technology Research Council ecosystem. He affirmed the company’s close cooperation with the Technology Innovation Institute in Abu Dhabi.

Sonderby said the company successfully showcased its solutions during the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, where the CoreX system powered autonomous SuperFormula race cars at Yas Marina Circuit. He added that SteerAI also demonstrated its aerial-delivery capabilities during DriftX through an innovative trial conducted in collaboration with Noon, where deliveries were completed by drones in just 15 minutes.

He noted that the company recently announced a partnership with Milrem Robotics to develop 20 autonomous combat platforms in support of the UAE’s land forces, affirming that SteerAI is continuing to expand its partnerships in the coming period based on the results achieved over the past year.