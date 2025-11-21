UAEU maintains top national position, improves global standing in QS Sustainability Rankings 2026

AL AIN, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has maintained its position as the number one university in the UAE for the second consecutive year in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026, achieving notable progress in both its global and regional standing.

UAEU advanced from 343 to 318 globally, and from 58 to 54 in Asia. The 2026 edition evaluated 2,001 universities worldwide, including 815 in Asia and 13 from the UAE.

UAEU also ranked first nationally across all three main categories of the ranking Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance and secured the top national position in six out of nine sustainability lenses, including Environmental Education, Employability & Opportunities, Equality, Impact of Education, Knowledge Exchange, and Good Governance.

These results underscore UAEU’s leadership in embedding sustainability across its academic programs, research agenda, campus operations, and strategic partnerships, reflecting its commitment to advancing the UAE’s sustainability priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Professor Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, stated, "This achievement reflects the university’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation. UAEU’s continued improvement in global rankings is a testament to the collective efforts of our community in driving impactful research, education, and partnerships that contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the UAE and the world”.