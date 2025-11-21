ALC launches ‘On the Path of Knowledge, We Gather’ initiative

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched the ‘On the Path of Knowledge, We Gather’ initiative as part of the fourth edition of Al Ain Book Festival (2025), reflecting the Centre’s ongoing efforts to support community, cultural, and sporting initiatives that reinforce the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading capital for culture and sport.

Hosted at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in collaboration with Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, the initiative promotes exercise and healthy living with an interactive format that links physical wellbeing with enriching one’s knowledge and culture. It encourages community members to integrate daily physical activity with culture and learning via a sporting challenge that tracks participants’ daily step counts.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said, “The new ‘On the Path of Knowledge, We Gather’ initiative reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s commitment to its social role and the values of the ‘Year of Community’ campaign. It embodies the spirit of innovation we strive for, connecting Arabic language, reading, creativity, and culture with everyday life, and highlighting the complementary relationship between strengthening minds with knowledge and nourishing bodies with health. Our goal from the initiative is to help nurture a conscious, cultured generation with holistic physical and mental wellbeing.”

The initiative requires participants to complete 5,000 steps per day inside Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, with accurate tracking of results via the Steppi app. Anyone who completes the daily target qualifies for a prize draw featuring valuable incentives.

To boost engagement, the app’s live dashboard will be displayed on the stadium screens, visualising data in real time. When the “stop” button is pressed, two winners will be randomly selected in front of the audience, adding a competitive, community spirit to the initiative.

Furthermore, students from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) will be participating in the initiative as part of their activities for the month of November, which is dedicated to men’s health awareness. A group of People of Determination will also be taking part in the initiative, in collaboration with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, reinforcing their social integration and inclusion in public activities.

‘On the Path of Knowledge, We Gather’ will run throughout the Al Ain Book Festival 2025, from 24th to 30th November. The Festival’s accompanying programme features a range of activities and initiatives, including poetry dialogues and panel discussions, authentic heritage celebrations, and the honouring ceremony for winners of the fourth Kanz Al Jeel Award, along with activities designed to nurture talent, promote sustainable reading, support for the publishing sector, and strengthen the region’s cultural identity.