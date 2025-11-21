Ministry of Culture inaugurates ‘Creative Expressions’ exhibition

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- In collaboration with the 17th edition of Abu Dhabi Art, the Ministry of Culture inaugurated ‘Creative Expressions,’ a dynamic exhibition hosted at the National Theatre and Abu Dhabi Cultural Centre.

Running until 9th January, 2026, the exhibition brings together an inspiring collection of works by recipients of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity, the Creative Market Programme, and participants of the Ministry’s artist-in-residence initiative.

Celebrating creativity in all its forms, Creative Expressions features a diverse array of artistic disciplines – including literature, cultural heritage, film and television, performing arts and theatre, visual arts and design, video games, and music. The exhibition invites audiences to immerse themselves in the creative landscape shaped by the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to cultivating local and resident talent.

More than an exhibition, it highlights the creative journeys of the participating artists, shedding light on the pivotal moments that shaped their artistic identities. Through interactive dialogue opportunities with the artists, visitors are encouraged to gain insight into the milestones that have defined - and continue to define - their development as artists supported by the Ministry.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said, “Creative Expressions reflects the Ministry’s commitment to nurturing and empowering creative talent. It stands as a testament to the impact of our long-term support Programmes, which go beyond enabling creative production to focus on building artists’ capabilities and strengthening their presence both locally and globally. In doing so, we contribute to reinforcing our national identity and advancing the growth of the UAE’s creative economy.”

“We take great pride in the achievements of our creators. Through this exhibition, we aim to highlight their artistic journeys and the defining moments that shaped their paths. We hope to offer audiences inspiring stories that demonstrate the profound value of investing in people and in creativity,” he added.

The exhibition brings together a diverse group of Emirati and resident artists who have taken part in the Ministry’s Programmes. Among the featured creators are Azza Al Qubaisi, Ahmed Emad, Hessa Al Zaabi, Asim Mohammed, Shama Al Hamad, Tala Hammoud Atrouni, Shamma Al Marzouqi, Sara Al Zaabi, Sara Al Rumaithi, Samia Saleh, Munther Al Safi, Mohamed Dardiri, Karen Roche, Fatima Al Marar, Diaa Allam, Youssef Al Badi, and many others, collectively representing a rich spectrum of creative practices and artistic perspectives.

Creative Expressions Exhibition offers visitors a narrative-driven experience that traces the evolution of the Ministry of Culture’s Programmes, from production grants to capacity-building initiatives, as well as promotion and research Programmes. The exhibition also highlights the interconnected ecosystem that supports artists and showcases the completed artworks contributing to the UAE’s cultural identity.

The National Culture and Creativity Grants Programme is one of the Ministry of Culture’s flagship initiatives, designed to support Emirati talent and empower creative professionals. The Programme spans a wide range of sectors, including literature, visual arts, theatre and performing arts, music, film, design, video games, and cultural heritage.