Space42, Hisdesat lay groundwork for UAE–Spain partnership

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hisdesat Servicios Estratégicos, S.A., Spain’s government satellite operator, to explore commercial collaboration in Earth Observation and Satellite Communications (Satcom).

The collaboration reflects both companies’ intent to expand global partnerships and align with the growing momentum in UAE–Spain space cooperation.

The agreement creates a framework for joint collaboration, technology integration, and market development across both companies’ current and future space assets. It aims to strengthen offerings for government, defense, and commercial customers, fostering co-development of next-generation satellite services.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said, “The partnership with Hisdesat demonstrates Space42’s role as a bridge between nations and showcases how space technology can fuel economic growth and societal progress. Rooted in our strategy to become the preferred partner for premium geospatial data, we strive to collaborate with like-minded partners. By combining our AI-driven satellite infrastructure with Hisdesat’s expertise in secure communications, we will accelerate the development of satellite services that advance global resilience and connectivity.”

Miguel Angel García Primo, CEO of Hisdesat, said, "This MoU with Space42 is exciting for us because it marks an additional step in our continued growth in the UAE and the wider Middle East. We are pleased to be a partner with an organisation that shares our vision for innovation and for delivering world-class governmental services and products.

For HisdeSAT, this agreement represents an honour and a commitment to work for the joint development of our countries, UAE-Spain, in the international projection of our innovative government satellite capabilities, to build a safer and more resilient global society”.

Under the MoU, the companies will jointly evaluate opportunities in three key domains: Earth Observation, Wideband and Narrowband SATCOM.

The partnership builds on the growing cooperation between the UAE and Spain across technology, investment, and trade. In space, both nations are investing in Earth Observation, climate monitoring, and secure communications to strengthen resilience and foster innovation across the global space economy.