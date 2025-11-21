Q Mobility announces activation of parking regulation in Rahayel City 'ICAD 5'

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the activation of the parking regulation in Rahayel City (ICAD 5) as part of the cooperation agreement signed with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) for the operation and management of parking facilities.

This initiative aims to improve traffic flow, provide safe and well-organized parking solutions for visitors, protect the rights of road users, ensure community safety, and reduce visual clutter, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision to elevate quality of life and develop infrastructure.

A total of 1,266 standard parking spaces designated for light vehicles have been activated, to accommodate the area’s needs and ensure organised parking.

Users can pay parking fees through the TAMM and Darb applications, SMS, or the Mawaqif payment machines available in the area.

A fee of AED2 per hour is applied to the standard parking spaces in the area.