ITC bans trucks on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, Al Raha Beach roads

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and improve traffic flow on key routes across Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the enforcement of a decision to ban the movement of heavy vehicles on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) and Al Raha Beach Road (E10). Truck movement will also be prohibited during peak hours along Al Rawdah Road in the Musaffah area (from the Bridges Complex to the Truck Bridge in both directions on the E30), effective Monday, 1st December 2025.

This decision forms part of a comprehensive plan ITC is implementing to regulate traffic in the capital, ensuring smoother mobility on roads that experience heavy vehicle volumes. It helps improve road safety, reduce congestion and accidents, and increase the efficiency of the strategic road network that serves key areas and destinations across the emirate.

The ban on heavy vehicles on these major roads is intended to ease traffic pressure and enhance the daily travel experience for road users, particularly during peak hours when large numbers of private vehicles and public buses are on the road.

ITC stated that, as part of the implementation of the heavy vehicle ban on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road and Al Raha Beach Road, Al Fayah – Seih Shuaib Road (E75) and Al Haffar Road have been designated as alternative routes for heavy vehicles. Both have been prepared to safely and efficiently accommodate truck traffic, ensuring continuity of commercial activity and goods movement without affecting traffic within the city.

ITC also specified that truck movements will be prohibited on Al Rawdah Road (E30) in the Musaffah Industrial Area, from the bridges complex to the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) junction, during the morning and evening peak hours, with an alternative route provided through the ICAD Bridge. This measure will limit interaction with light vehicles and enhance traffic flow in the area.

Abdulla Hamad AlEryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, affirmed that the decision reflects ITC’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the road network and achieving the highest standards of traffic safety. He noted that the measure aligns with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which aims to develop an integrated and sustainable transport system that supports the Emirate’s comprehensive development goals.

Alaryani added, “The Integrated Transport Centre continuously implements targeted initiatives designed to improve traffic flow and provide a safe, community- and environmentally friendly transport environment. The restriction of heavy vehicles on key routes is part of a well-considered approach that balances traffic safety requirements with the needs of commercial and service transport.”

ITC urged all heavy vehicle drivers and transport companies to fully comply with the traffic regulations and signage posted on the affected roads, stressing the importance of cooperation to ensure the smooth and safe implementation of the decision, ultimately enhancing road safety for all users and improving overall quality of life.