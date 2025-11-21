UAE, South Africa sign protocol to deepen bilateral air transport relations

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed a protocol amending the Air Services Agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of South Africa, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the air transport sector between the two countries.

The protocol was signed on behalf of the United Arab Emirates by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, and on behalf of the Republic of South Africa by Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The signing ceremony took place at the GCAA's regional office in Dubai, in the presence of several senior officials from both sides.

Bin Touq highlighted the strong and longstanding air transport ties between the UAE and South Africa, built on a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in this vital sector. He noted that the original Air Services Agreement, signed in 2001, has played a key role in facilitating travel and supporting trade and tourism exchange between the two countries.

He added that the signing of this amending protocol reflects ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity and reinforce the existing economic, commercial, and tourism partnership.

The two countries are connected by 56 weekly flights, which contributes to strengthening people-to-people ties and enhancing economic and tourism relations.