UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over plane crash during airshow in Dubai

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India and its sincere condolences over the tragic incident today, which resulted in the death of an Indian Air Force pilot following the crash of an aircraft participating in an airshow in Dubai.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the pilot, as well as to the Government and people of India, over this tragic incident.