UAE reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment at 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie in Kigali

KIGALI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie, which commenced on 19th November in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, and ran for two days.

This year’s session is being held under the theme ‘Thirty Years After the Beijing Conference: The Role of Women in the Francophone Space’.

The UAE delegation was led by Dr. Salem Al Neyadi, UAE Representative to the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

In his remarks during the opening session, Al Neyadi affirmed that the UAE’s participation reflects the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting women’s issues and empowerment, as well as enhancing their role as key partners in comprehensive development, at both local and international levels.

Dr. Al Neyadi highlighted the significant progress achieved by the UAE in advancing women’s empowerment across various fields, which has been achieved through the vision and support of the country’s wise leadership.

He noted that the UAE remains committed to strengthening cooperation with member states of the La Francophonie organisation and across the world, to exchange best practices and expertise, and support efforts aimed at empowering women.

Furthermore, Al Neyadi added that the UAE is committed to actively engage in international initiatives dedicated to advancing women’s participation and empowerment, aligning with the country’s national policies, which place women’s empowerment at the center of its development agenda.

Notably, the UAE has been an active participant in the meetings of the International Organisation of La Francophonie since joining in 2010. The Organisation is recognised as the second-largest international body after the United Nations, comprising 90 member states and governments.