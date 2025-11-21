Hamed bin Zayed, Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attend Ali Mohammed Al Neyadi wedding reception

AL AIN, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, have attended a wedding reception hosted by the family of the late Mohammed Al Murr Ali Al Neyadi for the marriage of Ali Mohammed Al Neyadi to the daughter of Sultan Mohammed Yarwan Al Neyadi.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Al Khabisi Hall in ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.