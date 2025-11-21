Abu Dhabi Turf Club hosts Eid Al Etihad Cup tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Turf Club racecourse will host on Saturday, 22nd November 2025, the Pride of the Nation race, the "Eid Al Etihad Cup" for purebred Arabian horses "Group 3" over a distance of 1600 meters, as part of the fifth evening of the new season of 7 races, with prizes of AED 900,000.

The Eid Al Etihad Cup will be held in the fourth race, with prizes of AED 500,000, with the participation of 14 horses aged 4 years and above.

The seven races are:

Race 1 - Saqr of Abu Dhabi Classic

Purebred Arabian / Maiden / For 4YO+ / 2400m / Turf / AED 66,000

Race 2 - Path of the Federation Handicap

Purebred Arabian • Handicap • For 4YO+ • 2400m • Turf • AED 66,000

Race 3 - Bani Yas Mile

Purebred Arabian • Maiden • For 3YO • 1600m • Turf • AED 66,000

Race 4 - Pride Of The Nation Stakes (National Day Cup)

Purebred Arabian • Group 3 • For 4YO+ • 1600m • Turf • AED 500,000

Race 5 - Wathba Stallions Cup

Purebred Arabian • Handicap (0-90) • For 4YO+ • 1400m • Turf • AED 70,000

Race 6 - Rising Star Maiden

Thoroughbred • Maiden • For 3YO+ • 1400m • Turf • AED 66,000

Race 7 - Al Barq Sprint

Thoroughbred • Handicap • For 3YO+ • 1200m • Turf • AED 66,000