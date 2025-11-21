Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi recognised with 3 awards by US Global Innovation Institute

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has been honoured with three Innovation Endorsements from the Global Innovation Institute.

They include the highest-level Tier 3 endorsement – Value Creation Innovation – for three impactful projects that are setting new standards in environmental management and resource conservation across the region, recognising EAD’s leadership in environmental innovation and commitment to advancing sustainable solutions through AI technologies.

The first award acknowledged EAD’s use of drones, hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to detect soil contamination with 88 per cent accuracy, while reducing monitoring costs by 75%.

The second honour went to an innovative decision-support tool that enables more accurate calculations of crop water requirements. In a step that represents a qualitative shift in agricultural water management, the tool enhances the efficiency of water resource distribution, reduces the excessive use of groundwater, and decreases the farm’s water consumption by 30%.

The third award acknowledged a solar-powered desalination system designed to treat brackish groundwater using clean energy.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “At the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, innovation is at the heart of our mission to protect the environment and build a more sustainable future. These prestigious recognitions from the Global Innovation Institute reaffirm our belief that bold thinking, grounded in science and powered by technology, is essential to tackling the environmental challenges of our time.

Whether it is using AI to detect soil contamination, optimising water use in agriculture or pioneering solar desalination systems, our goal is clear: to develop transformative solutions that serve both Abu Dhabi and the wider global community.”

Each of the three projects underwent rigorous assessment, including field validation, performance data, visuals and compliance with both international innovation standards and national sustainability strategies. Its qualitative transformation has produced measurable benefits in tackling environmental challenges.

The soil pollution detection project supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15.3.1, which targets land degradation and promotes land restoration. The crop water requirement calculation tool empowers stakeholders to make data-driven decisions that conserve groundwater and boost agricultural productivity in arid regions.

The clean energy desalination project has achieved record-breaking reductions in energy consumption and lowered both capital and operational costs, advancing the region’s goals for food security and carbon emissions reduction.

In addition to institutional recognition, a total of 13 EAD experts were honoured with the Recognized Innovator certificate for their significant contributions across the awarded projects.

Eng Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, said: “These endorsements from the Global Innovation Institute highlight our success in translating advanced research and technology into practical environmental solutions.

From precision soil analysis to sustainable water use and renewable-powered desalination, each project reflects the scientific depth and technical excellence of our teams in addressing complex ecological challenges and finding the right solutions using AI.”

The awards demonstrate EAD's pioneering role in applying next-generation technologies to address critical environmental issues locally, regionally and globally.