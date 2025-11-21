Italian manufacturers to showcase advanced construction technologies at Big 5 Global 2025

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is set to highlight Italy’s growing influence in the UAE’s construction and design sectors.

This will be showcased through a strong national presence at Big 5 Global 2025 and Marble & Stone World 2025, held from November 24 to 27, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, nearly 260+ Italian companies will showcase “Made in Italy” expertise in building materials, construction machinery, stone technologies, design solutions, and sustainable innovation. Their presence reflects Italy’s strong commercial relationship with the UAE and its commitment to supporting the region’s long-term urban development objectives.

At Big 5 Global 2025, the Italian Pavilion organized by ITA will bring together 58 exhibitors representing high-performing Italian companies operating in building systems, windows and façades, solar shading, construction technologies, and industrial components. The participation is organised in collaboration with ANIMA Confindustria, UNACEA, FINCO (ACMI, ANFIT, ASSITES, and P.I.L.E.).

Italy’s presence this year is further supported by OpportunITALY, the business acceleration program promoted by ITA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Through a curated buyer club and targeted matchmaking, the initiative enhances commercial opportunities for Italian companies and strengthens connections with the UAE and regional stakeholders.

Simultaneously, at Marble and Stone World 2025, 40 Italian companies coordinated by Confindustria Marmomacchine will showcase advanced stone processing machinery, natural stone, engineered surfaces, and design applications.

Italy continues to play an important role in supplying the UAE with high-quality construction materials and technologies. In 2024, Italy exported more than €166 million of building materials and stone products to the UAE.

Updated industry data from ANIMA Confindustria shows that Italy’s construction technologies sector remained strong in 2024, with total production reaching €18.69 billion and exports recording €12.38 billion. Employment in the sector remained stable at more than 56,407 employees.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, said: “The strong and sustained performance of Italy’s building and stone exports reflects the deep-rooted partnership between Italy and the UAE.

Italian craftsmanship, design, and innovation continue to inspire confidence and admiration in the region, perfectly complementing the UAE’s vision for sustainable urban growth and architectural excellence.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman, added: “Big 5 Global and Marble & Stone World remain essential platforms for showcasing Italy’s strength in engineering, industrial systems, and construction technologies. This year, nearly 100 Italian companies will participate across both exhibitions – 58 at Big 5 and 40 at Marble & Stone World – demonstrating the depth of our industrial capability and the continued demand for Italian innovation in the region.