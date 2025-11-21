Abdullah bin Zayed holds telephone call with US Secretary of State

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, during which they discussed the overall current regional developments in addition to the strategic relations between the two countries.

H.H. and the US Secretary of State reviewed the tragic developments in the Sudanese civil war and the importance of reaching an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as well as working to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians without obstacles.

H.H. welcomed the statements of US President Donald Trump calling for an end to the horrific attacks committed against civilians during the civil war, which has been continued for more than two years, and for spearheading efforts aimed at achieving stability in Sudan.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and developments related to the “Peace Council,” particularly following the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803, submitted by the United States regarding Gaza.

H.H. stressed the importance of working to support President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza in a way that leads to security, stability, and sustainable prosperity for all the peoples of the region.

The top diplomats also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation across all sectors.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that he was keen to initiate the phone call with Secretary Marco Rubio to express sincere thanks and appreciation to US President Donald Trump for the recent White House decision allowing the export of advanced artificial intelligence semiconductors to the G42 Group, emphasising that this decision reflects the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries and the growth and development they continue to witness on various fronts.