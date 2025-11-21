UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad.

Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Zardari, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Pakistan.

For his part, President Zardari conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Zardari expressed his appreciation for the bilateral relations between the two countries, welcomed Al Zaabi, and wished him success in his work to enhance ties across various fields, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

Al Zaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, underscoring his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors to contribute to consolidating ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the shared interests of both countries and peoples.