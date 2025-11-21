UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team claims 8 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

RIYADH, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, concluded its campaign at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh with eight medals, earning four gold, two silver and two bronze after a strong showing on the second and final day of competition. The closing day featured athletes from some of the strongest national teams in the region.

Khaled Al Shehhi won gold in the 62kg division, followed by Shamma Al Kalbani, who secured gold in the 63kg category. Asma Al Hosani added another gold in the 52kg division, while Mahdi Al Awlaqi claimed silver in the 77kg.

The national team concluded its campaign finishing on top of the medal table, ahead of Kazakhstan, which came in second place, and Saudi Arabia in third place.

The UAE achieved a perfect record at the Games, with all eight participating athletes reaching the podium. The results highlight the team’s solid preparation, the strength of its training programmes, and the strong synergy between the athletes and coaching staff. The performances reflect months of steady work that played an important role in achieving these results.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, congratulated the team members for the performances and their outstanding results in the championship, noting that the imprint of Emirati jiu-jitsu has become evident in all arenas, thanks to the support of the wise leadership, which placed its trust in its sons and daughters, who in turn spared no effort to reach the podium.

He said: “Maintaining this streak of achievements within a single month — at the Asian Youth Games, the World Championship in Thailand, and then the Islamic Solidarity Games — is remarkable. It is the result of work within an integrated system that includes the athletes’ families, clubs, and the Federation’s partners.

I commend the discipline and dedication of our athletes, as they always strive to represent the nation in the best possible way, no matter how much effort that requires from them. I also praise the role of the family, which supports its sons and daughters and provides them with the best environment to continuously develop their level. I further value the role of the technical, administrative, and medical staff, and the degree of harmony among them all as they work in the spirit of one team.”

Helder Medeiros, Head Coach of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, said, “We are pleased with the athletes’ performances. The results show how much progress the team has made after months of hard work and confirm the strength of the national team at both continental and international levels, especially after the recent success at the JJIF World Championships in Thailand.

“The athletes showed discipline, focus and a highly competitive mindset. They faced experienced opponents but proved they can perform at a high level and achieve good results. We are proud of their medals and even more proud of their increasing level of skills which keeps them motivated to achieve more at upcoming championships.”

Gold medallist Khaled Al Shehhi added: “The achievement was a team effort, not just an individual result. This medal is the result of teamwork. In jiu-jitsu, no athlete improves alone. I entered the championship knowing I had the responsibility of representing the UAE and showing the hard work we all put in during preparation.

Our goal was to achieve results that reflect our effort. What I achieved today shows our commitment and unity as a team and motivates us to continue with the same spirit.”