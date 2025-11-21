Dubai Municipality wins multiple international awards in Q3 2025, reinforcing its leadership in municipal excellence

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality achieved outstanding milestones during the third quarter of 2025, earning a series of international awards and recognitions across multiple areas of municipal work, sustainability, innovation, and technology.

These achievements reflect the Municipality’s ongoing efforts in smart city governance, the development of sustainable and intelligent infrastructure, and the implementation of global best practices that enhance quality of life and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading, attractive, and future-ready city.

In the field of human resources, Dubai Municipality earned several accolades at the Brandon Hall Human Resources Awards, including second place for Best Training Programme for the “Public Health and Pest Control Certification Programme,” which enhances staff capabilities in health and safety; second place for Best Leadership Competency Development Model for the Municipality’s Leadership Development Initiative supporting Emiratisation and the growth of national leaders; and second place for Best Mental Health and Wellbeing Benefits for its comprehensive mental and physical health support programme for employees.

Additionally, Dubai Municipality won first place in the Innovative Operations category at the Procurement Success Summit Awards for its Robotic Process Automation initiative, which enhances efficiency and accelerates procurement processes.

Dubai Municipality’s Warsan Waste-to-Energy Centre, the largest and most efficient facility of its kind globally, won the Best Power Generation Plant category at the MEED Projects Awards 2025. The Municipality also secured two categories at the Business Continuity Institute Awards: Innovation in Continuity for its People of Determination-Friendly Recycling Centre, and Most Effective Recovery for its exemplary management of the impacts of the April 2024 heavy rainfall.

The Municipality was further recognised with the Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award by the Smart Business Group for the “3 Million Plastic Bottles Challenge,” which aims to reduce environmental harm and promote recycling. Dubai Municipality also won first place in the global BIZZ Awards for business excellence, organised by the World Confederation of Businesses, in recognition of its governance, performance quality, digital innovation, and sustainability efforts.

Dubai Municipality earned the Organisational Sustainability Excellence category at the El Baz Award, organised by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, for its Sustainable Social Responsibility Programmes in Dubai parks. In addition, Eng. Maitha Alnuaimi, Director of the GIS Centre Department at Dubai Municipality, earned first place in the Feigenbaum Leadership Excellence Award in the Women Leadership category, in recognition of her contributions to institutional development and promoting a culture of quality.

Dubai Municipality also received the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Award 2025 in the Partnership and Cooperation category, recognising its collaboration agreement with Dubai World Central to provide rainwater and groundwater drainage services, supporting efforts to reduce flooding and water accumulation.

In the International Best Practices Awards 2025, the Municipality won the Institutional Innovation – 6-Star Rating category, recognising its integrated system for knowledge and innovation. Dubai Central Laboratory earned a 6-Star Rating for Best Practices in Conformity Certification Services, while the People of Determination-Friendly Recycling Centre received a 5-Star Rating in Environmental Management and first place for Best Practices in Governance.

The Municipality also earned a 5-Star Rating in the Excellence Award 2025 for its comprehensive ESG framework, which includes initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, expanding renewable energy use, reducing carbon emissions, improving operational efficiency, and advancing sustainability and circular economy principles through waste-to-resource initiatives.

These achievements highlight the efforts of Dubai Municipality and its integrated ecosystem in delivering exceptional municipal services and pioneering sustainable and innovative solutions that enhance quality of life and strengthen the Emirate’s status as a premier global destination for living, working, and investing.