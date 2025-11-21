Commando Group secures first place in Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The tenth day of the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, delivered a full day of elite action with the purple and brown belt finals and the black belt qualifier rounds.

The mats saw high-intensity matches on Friday, the penultimate day of the championship, with sharp technique and strong tactical work as athletes pushed for podium places.

Finals for the purple and brown belts were held today, along with elimination rounds for the men’s black belt division and the women’s brown/black division.

In today’s results for the professional purple and brown belt divisions, Commando Group secured first place, followed by M.O.D Academy in second, and the Kazakhstan National Academy in third.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said: “Today we saw a championship that brings together the best athletes in the world and delivers top-level competition. The matches were fast, tactical and clearly showed how well the athletes prepared, as well as how much the sport has grown internationally.

“The professional division this year is a real test for the top athletes and sets new global standards for performance. Winning here carries great weight for any athlete and is highly regarded across the professional career. We expect the black belt finals tomorrow to bring more strong and creative performances, as the championship continues to deliver impressive action and write new chapters in the history of jiu-jitsu.”

Zayed Alkatheeri, who qualified for the men’s black belt 62kg final, said: “I’m very happy to reach the final at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. It reflects the hard work of the past months. Tomorrow’s match will be tough, but I’m confident in my preparation and in the support I have from my coaches and team. My goal is to deliver a great performance and to make the most of every second on the mat to win gold.”

Dione Santos gold medallist in the purple belt 94kg division, said: “I’m very happy and proud to win the gold medal in this championship. It’s one of the most important events in the world, and the level of competition is very high, so winning here means a lot to me. It motivates me to keep improving and aim for higher levels in my career.

The matches were not easy at all because every opponent was very well prepared. I dedicate this gold medal to my team, my family, my coach, and everyone who believed in me. This win is an important step toward achieving bigger goals in jiu-jitsu.”

The final rounds will take place tomorrow from 6pm, featuring 12 finals across the black belt men and the brown/black belt women’s division. One of the key matchups will see Emirati athlete Zayed Alkatheeri face Brazil’s Anderson Duarte in the Men’s GI / Black / Professional / 62kg final on Saturday.