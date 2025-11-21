Charter Show sets sail at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, has announced that the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) will, for the first time, feature a dedicated Charter Show. This exclusive marina showcase will present superyachts, creating a premier environment for the global superyacht community.

Organised by ADNEC Group, ADIBS has returned to the ADNEC Marina Hall and runs until November 23, 2025. Now in its seventh edition, ADIBS has become the region’s flagship marine event, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, sailing enthusiasts, charterers and buyers all under one roof.

The introduction of the new Charter Show at ADIBS 2025 marks the event’s evolution into a celebration of all things marine, serving as a thrilling platform that brings together leading companies and world-famous brands.

The event not only reinforces Abu Dhabi’s status as the region’s leading destination for superyachts, luxury charters and marine excellence, but it also acts as a platform for international networking and collaboration for seasoned industry experts and beginners looking to start their marine journey.

Ahmad Shaker, Chief Executive Officer of Capital 360 and Events, said: “The launch of the Charter Show is not only in line with our vision to cement Abu Dhabi as the leading marine destination in the Middle East and beyond, but it also a major step forward in enhancing the ADIBS experience for all.

The introduction of this exclusive platform, one that is dedicated to luxury charters and superyachts, means we can bring together the global marine community to celebrate excellence across every aspect of the industry. Not only does the Charter Show add prestige to this well-established event, but it positions ADIBS as a global hub for superyachts.”

The Charter Show at ADIBS 2025 has been made possible thanks to the collaboration of Experience Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina and Leisure Marine Association, where visitors can expect to see a thrilling array of superyachts and luxury boats on display.

15 superyachts are participating in the Charter Show with 11 showcased in the Charter Show area. Among the many standout names at the event are Royal Yachts, who are featuring the 27.43m luxury yacht Mr & Mrs Smith, Al Kous Shipbuilding with the Al Shafar, Sunseeker with the Manhattan 68 and Gulf Craft’s Majesty 135. Meanwhile the Afra is another impressive feature of the Charter Show, a 50m Superyacht with a wooden superstructure.

Additionally, the Charter Show will feature an exclusive hospitality lounge, spotlighting premier showcases from leading international charter and brokerage companies. Visitors can participate in interactive workshops, engage in valuable networking opportunities, and attend private meetings designed to foster meaningful industry connections.