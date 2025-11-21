Vogue Business’ 2025 Watch Index, published in partnership with Dubai Design District, reveals new insights on dynamics driving luxury watch market

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Vogue Business and Dubai Design District (d3), the global creative ecosystem part of TECOM Group PJSC, have partnered to launch the Vogue Business Watch Index 2025.

The one-of-a-kind study assesses the performance of 20 leading luxury watch brands across more than 100 data points, spanning consumer perception, digital marketing and innovation, and offers unique insights into future trends in the global market for luxury watches.

The index ranks renowned timepiece makers, from legacy brands such as Cartier, Rolex, and Omega to modern names like Tudor and Hublot, on consumer sentiments and financial performance.

Findings illustrate that legacy frontrunners such as Rolex and Cartier retain leading positions, while brands such as Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet climbed the list compared to previous editions.

The index is underpinned by luxury consumer surveys conducted in seven markets, comprising the UK, France, Italy, Germany, China, the United States, and the Middle East. This year’s results reveal continued strong sentiment amongst luxury watch buyers in the Middle East region.

It also reveals that purchases among female shoppers in the Middle East are 5% ahead of male buyers, making it the only market where female luxury watch purchases outpace those of male shoppers. Further insights reported are the growing importance of a brand’s sustainability credentials and the demand for product collaborations.

“Enduring appetite for luxury goods continues to make the Middle East – and the UAE in particular – a vital market for global brands,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President at Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC.

“This research brings to light critical growth and consumer engagement trends that will benefit luxury watch makers as they define strategic opportunities for the future. Building on our collaboration with Vogue Business, this report reflects our shared commitment to empowering creative sector businesses to maximise commercial opportunities, supporting the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the Dubai Design Sector Strategy 2033.”

In addition to the index, the study features exclusive interviews with key industry figures, including Audemars Piguet CEO Ilaria Resta, who shares vital leadership perspectives on navigating a shifting market. It also includes insight from Breitling CEO Georges Kern and Piaget’s Global Product Marketing Director Cynthia Tabet.

Consumer surveys for the index were completed by 1,000 readers across several Condé Nast titles —including GQ and Vogue – 45% of whom have spent a minimum of €5,000 on luxury watches in the last five years. Of those surveyed, 19% reported household incomes over €300,000.

The Index aligns with d3’s vision to support the international design industry through strategic insight, while strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for design and creativity.