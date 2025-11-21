54th Eid Al Etihad: 1 & 2 December 2025 declared as official holiday for private sector

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Monday and Tuesday, 1 and 2 December 2025, will be an official paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The Ministry issued a circular announcing the holiday, in line with the Cabinet’s decision regarding approved official holidays for the government and private sectors.

On this occasion, MoHRE extends its sincere congratulations to the wise leadership and people of the UAE, as well as all residents in the country.