Abu Dhabi International Boat Show unveils key industry insights, innovations

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2025 closed to much acclaim on the second day as the event continued its upward trajectory heading into the weekend. Industry leaders, marine enthusiasts and families of all ages flocked to the event on day two, which was yet another dynamic celebration of the marine lifestyle.

Organised by ADNEC Group, the event, which is running until November 23 at ADNEC Marina Hall, is one of the largest exhibitions of its type in the region, and with another day successfully wrapped up it reaffirms its role as a premier platform for the global marine industry.

With a focus on startups at this edition, Yachting Ventures has returned with the Innovation Zone, showcasing a diverse lineup spanning sectors such as CleanTech, digital platforms, AI, water sports, marina infrastructure, and other technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Experts and innovators participated in Knowledge Box sessions, sharing insights into emerging trends, sustainable solutions, and the evolving role of technology in yachting and marine recreation. These sessions offered attendees valuable perspectives on how innovation is driving growth, enhancing user experience, and promoting environmental responsibility within the maritime sector.

A session called Tech to Expect From Leisure Marine Startups Over the Next 10 Years, hosted by Yachting Ventures, brought together a distinguished panel of five experts to discuss the technological shifts expected in the sector.

The panel explored both opportunities and challenges for leisure marine entrepreneurs in the UAE. A major trend identified was the global push for sustainability, with innovation in cleaner solutions, electrification, hydrofoiling and electric drivetrains seen as key drivers for the industry.

Panellists noted that while the marine sector is still catching up to the automotive industry, advances in digital design, retrofitting, and autonomy are accelerating, shortening the route to market for disruptive new boat builders.

The discussion also highlighted the growing importance of security, water monitoring, and data collection to support sustainability, as well as the emergence of new sporting opportunities and interactive advertising driven by these new technologies.

In her session, Dr Giulia De Masi, Associate Professor at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, explored how artificial intelligence is transforming the maritime industry towards greater sustainability.

She highlighted advances such as AI-driven weather forecasting, improved metocean data prediction, and nowcasting based on local measurements, all contributing to better forecasting of extreme events and ocean waves. The concept of ocean intelligence was discussed, including biodiversity monitoring, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), bio-inspired robotics, and embedded AI for real-time ecosystem monitoring.

Dr De Masi also discussed SeaQuery, a dual-path vision-language system for underwater ecological monitoring, and outlined future perspectives such as increased autonomy, AI-driven decision making, swarm robotics, integration with satellite imaging and IoT, enhanced energy efficiency, and generative AI in autonomous marine vehicles.

ADIBS 2025 continues to maintain its impressive momentum, with strong attendance and engagement from both exhibitors and visitors on day two. Building on the opening day’s success, the show continues to host a range of exhibitors and brands, underscoring its reputation as the region’s largest and most diverse marine industry event.

The vibrant atmosphere throughout the exhibition highlights the growing interest from local and international stakeholders, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a major destination for the global maritime community.

The second day of ADIBS further cemented Abu Dhabi’s vision for a thriving, innovative marine sector. From groundbreaking product launches to strategic industry discussions, the event is promoting a culture of collaboration and technological advancement. These initiatives not only reinforce Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and excellence in the marine field but also position the emirate as a leading global hub for marine business, innovation and investment.

ADIBS welcomes marine industry professionals, families, sector leaders and enthusiasts to experience to celebrate Abu Dhabi’s vibrant maritime future. The next two days will be a vibrant showcase of the latest innovations, networking forums and hands on activities for all the family, with thrilling entertainment planned across the weekend.