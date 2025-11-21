RAK Properties, United Al Saqer Group partner to launch 'One Facilities Management'

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- RAK Properties and the United Al Saqer Group (UASG) launched ''One Facilities Management (One FM)''.

One FM’s service delivery platform will combine iFM’s technical depth and digital readiness with RAK Properties’ strong customer-centric approach, creating an operational model positioned for excellence, scalability, and long-term performance

The partnership combines RAK Properties strong local market knowledge and operational footprint with UASG’s global FM expertise, technical capabilities, and innovation-driven service delivery. One Facilities Management aims to set new industry benchmarks by offering comprehensive, end-to-end FM solutions.

The newly formed entity will focus on serving key sectors such as residential communities, commercial developments, mixed-use properties, industrial assets, hospitality, education, and healthcare, with an emphasis on safety, energy efficiency, service excellence, and customer experience.

Commenting, Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “We are proud to launch One Facilities Management, which we believe will take an immediate leadership role in the FM space in the Northern Emirates. Our home Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing unprecedented growth across all areas of the real estate market which represents a significant opportunity for an integrated facilities management entity to better serve the needs of developers and customers.”

Hazem Al Hamed, CEO of United Al Saqer Group, added: “As a shareholder in RAK Properties, it is natural for us to strengthen this partnership and channel nearly five decades of UASG’s experience into a unified FM platform. Through iFM’s technical depth, digital readiness, and operational capability, we are equipping One FM with the strength and scalability it needs from day one.

This partnership positions One FM not only to support RAK Properties’ growing portfolio, but to confidently expand into the wider Northern Emirates market—capturing new opportunities, elevating service standards, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders”