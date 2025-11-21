Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, Abu Dhabi Police discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution discussed with Abu Dhabi Police ways to enhance cooperation, coordination, and exchange of expertise in areas of mutual interest, as well as to expand prospects for future collaboration between the two sides.

The meeting took place during Counselor Ali Mohamed Al Baloushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, receiving Major General Sheikh Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police.

The discussions covered a number of legal and judicial topics and reviewed strategic partnership aspects, potential opportunities to support and consolidate them, and ways to enrich institutional integration.

Al Baloushi affirmed that the visit reflects the commitment of both parties to developing joint work foundations, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to establish an advanced system that strengthens community protection and ensures world-class justice.

He also highlighted the Public Prosecution’s dedication to strengthening frameworks of cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police and sharing its pioneering experiences in using digital solutions and international best practices. This contributes to developing institutional processes and ensuring their sustainability according to a clear and precise methodology.

Al Baloushi praised Abu Dhabi Police for its role in upholding justice and the rule of law, enhancing social, security, and economic stability, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading center for justice internationally.