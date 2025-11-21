Calidus concludes successful participation at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group has concluded its successful participation in the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow 2025, the largest in the event’s history, which ended today after five days at Dubai World Central.

During its participation, Calidus showcased its latest innovations, advanced defence solutions, and extensive expertise in developing integrated national technologies and products, reflecting its commitment to strengthening its position on the global defence industries map.

In a significant milestone in its journey, Calidus unveiled the “Badr-250” (B-250) light attack aircraft, the first of its kind to be fully developed and manufactured in the UAE by Emirati talent, designed to meet the requirements of modern tactical operations through its advanced carbon-fibre structure, which offers reduced weight and greater strength.

Calidus also presented the advanced training aircraft B-250T, the 8x8 Sweihan vehicle, along with the high-precision AlHeda missile system.

For the first time, the Group revealed one of its unique solutions and innovations: the advanced short-range air-defence system Al Deraa, capable of countering a wide range of aerial threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles, reaffirming its leadership in developing integrated and advanced protection systems that meet modern operational requirements.

The Calidus pavilion also attracted significant attention and a wide turnout from ministers, senior officials, military leaders, decision-makers, and official delegations from across the world.

All praised the progress achieved by the UAE’s defence industries in general and by Calidus in particular, affirming the high calibre of UAE-made defence products and their ability to compete regionally and internationally given their precision, reliability, and incorporation of the latest advanced technologies — including artificial intelligence — as well as their ability to meet client needs and adapt to various environments and operational theatres.

The Dubai Airshow witnessed the signing of several agreements, partnerships, and memoranda of understanding between Calidus Holding Group and major companies involved in defence industries worldwide, covering various defence systems and solutions.

Calidus signed a strategic partnership agreement with Indra Group, a world leader in information technology, aerospace, defence, and mobility systems, to establish the first integrated regional pilot-training centre in the UAE, serving the Middle East and wider regions across Asia, Africa, and Europe, and covering all training areas in line with the highest global standards.

The Group also signed a cooperation agreement with Airbus to establish a local centre in the UAE for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of A400M aircraft. In addition, it entered into a partnership with Safran Electronics & Defense, aimed at meeting the growing demand for advanced aerial delivery capabilities in the UAE.

Commenting on this, Dr.Khalifa Murad Al Baloushi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, stated on this occasion that the Group’s participation in Dubai Airshow 2025 represented a strategic milestone reflecting the progress of the national defence industries.

He affirmed the Group’s ability to leverage local investment, technological innovation, and industrial integration to provide advanced solutions designed and manufactured in the UAE. He noted that the Group is not only displaying advanced platforms, but demonstrating its capability to lead transformative change in the defence sector and turn the national vision into an industrial reality.

He described the airshow as a prestigious national platform through which Calidus showcased its capabilities and industrial ambitions, contributing to the expansion of cooperation prospects between Calidus and its counterparts around the world, thereby supporting national export capabilities, enabling the exchange of expertise, and adopting the latest advanced technologies.

He further affirmed that Calidus’ advanced products have received strong interest from partners and clients due to their precision, operational reliability, and ability to meet the needs and requirements of diverse operational theatres and military environments.

He revealed that Calidus has received official purchase requests for its defence products from several countries across the world - a source of national pride and clear evidence of the growth and competitiveness of the UAE’s defence industries at both regional and international levels.

He added that the Dubai Airshow continues, through its successive editions, to reinforce the UAE’s status as a global hub for advanced defence and aerospace industries, supporting the nation’s ongoing journey of development and prosperity under the guidance of its wise leadership.

In conclusion, Dr. Khalifa highlighted the significant expansion the Group is witnessing across various defence-industry domains, confirming that it is on the right path and reflecting its commitment to building an integrated defence ecosystem that combines innovation, reliability, and operational flexibility, further strengthening its ability to meet the needs of its partners worldwide.