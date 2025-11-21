Berngrive United qualifies for semifinals of Asian Minifootball Clubs Championship

JAKARTA, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Berengriff United from the UAE has reached the semifinals of the Asian Minifootball Clubs Championship in Jakarta after a strong 4–1 win today over Indonesia’s Jakarta Rangers in the quarterfinal knockout stage.

Despite conceding the first goal, the team made a big comeback with four goals scored by Ibrahim Adam, Mehdi Omri, Basem Al-Najjar, and Mohammed Ismail, showing confidence, composure, and real fighting spirit.

Tomorrow, Berengriff United will face Iran’s Setarijan Simakan in the semifinals. The other semifinal match will be between Lebanon’s Al-Ata’a and Indonesia’s Barber United.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority team is aiming for a positive result against Japan’s “IPG” in the match for 9th–10th place.

According to Sarmad Al-Zadjali, Executive Director of the Minifootball Committee, the UAE team’s determination in their first participation helped them reach the semifinals, and this achievement will play a big role in developing the sport in the UAE—especially with the country preparing to host the first Arab Championship in 2026.