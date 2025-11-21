Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Johannesburg to attend G20 summit on behalf of UAE President

JOHANNESBURG, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 summit, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE is attending the 2025 G20 summit at the invitation of Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

The UAE delegation includes Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment;Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.

This year’s summit, held for the first time in Africa, will address several key global issues, foremost among them inclusive economic growth, supporting a just transition in the energy sector, and accelerating progress towards achieving the sustainable development goals at the global level.