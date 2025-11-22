UAE–Korea relations deep, strategic, says ambassador

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, has affirmed that the UAE-Korean relations are deeply rooted and strategic, continuously developing and rapidly growing thanks to the support of the leaderships of both friendly countries.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the UAE–Korea roundtable held in Abu Dhabi, Al Nuaimi said that the UAE and Korea share significant economic, commercial, and investment ties across various vital sectors, which will enhance the path of sustainable economic growth in both countries.

He said the visit of Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, to the UAE — his first foreign visit — holds deep significance and embodies the strategic nature of the relations between the two nations.

Al Nuaimi noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Korea, which is set to enter into force soon, strengthens the Republic of Korea's position as one of the UAE's most important regional and global trading partners. This comes amid growing commercial and investment relations in promising strategic sectors, particularly peaceful nuclear energy, defence, technology, health, education, and other vital areas.

He added that the Korean president’s visit opens wider horizons and paves the way for greater cooperation between the business communities in both countries, helping to advance future investment partnerships between the two friendly nations.