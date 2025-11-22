54th Eid Al Etihad to be celebrated nationwide under ‘United’ theme

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 54th Eid Al Etihad team has announced this year’s nationwide celebrations under the theme “United”, inviting everyone who calls the UAE home to take part in activities, community events and experiences across all seven emirates.

The celebrations aim to bring people together in a shared spirit of unity, belonging and national pride.

To support communities in joining the festivities, the team has developed detailed Celebration Guides available on the official website. The guides provide ideas, recommendations and engaging activities to help residents learn, explore and celebrate within their own neighbourhoods. The website also features a full schedule of official events taking place nationwide from late November through early December.

In addition, the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel hosts the official playlist, offering a collection of songs that enhance the joy, pride and sense of belonging associated with the national occasion.

On 2nd December, people across the UAE will be able to enjoy the Eid Al Etihad celebrations and watch the ceremony live at designated locations across the seven emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the official 54th Eid Al Etihad ceremony will be screened in Khalifa City, Al Falah City, Al Shamkhah City, as well as Majalis Abu Dhabi, including Majlis Al Hawashim, Majlis Al Khatim, Majlis Khalifa City, Majlis Al Shawamekh, Majlis Shakhbout city, and Majlis Al Shamkha.

In the Al Dhafra Region, broadcast will be available at the Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Liwa Oasis, Al Shahbana Park in Al Sila’, Harat Parks in Beda AlMutawa, the Public Park in Delma Island, Zayed Alkhair Park in Ghayathi, and Majlis Mohammad Al Falahi Al Yasi.

In Al Ain, screenings will be available at Al Ain International Airport area, Majlis Al Toiwayyah, Majlis Al Mas’oudi, Majlis Al Fou’ah and Majlis Al Maqam.

In Dubai, people can come together to celebrate and watch the official ceremony at Al Khawaneej, The Global Village, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

In Sharjah, the celebrations will take place at Al Siyouh Park and Kshisha Park. In Ajman, the ceremony will be shown at Marsa Ajman, Al Jurf Family Park, and Al Waraqah Park.

In Umm Al Quwain, it will be screened at Al Khor Waterfront, while viewers in Ras Al Khaimah can watch it at Corniche Al Qawasim and the RAK Flagpole.

In Fujairah, the live ceremony will be broadcast at Umbrella Beach.

Audiences across the UAE can watch the live broadcast of the official ceremony that will take place in Abu Dhabi at cinemas nationwide. The 54th Eid Al Etihad ceremony will additionally be aired on local TV channels and streamed on the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel and official website.

For more information and updates, follow Eid Al Etihad’s official accounts on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X, tag the official platforms @eidaletihad and join the conversation using the official hashtags #EidAlEtihad.