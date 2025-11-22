Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts President of Finland

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy welcomed Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, in the presence of Nickolay Mladenov, Director General, and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General.

During the visit, the President was briefed on AGDA’s mission in developing the next generation of Emirati diplomats.

He also engaged with students in an interactive discussion, sharing perspectives from his long career in public service, including his experience as Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and a senior figure in European policymaking.