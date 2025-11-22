Gargash: Sudan's tragic civil war must come to immediate end

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said that Sudan’s tragic civil war must come to an immediate end.

In his official X account, Dr Gargash said, "The country (Sudan) was pushed toward the abyss when both warring parties overthrew the civilian government."

He added, "Sudan’s unity and the re-emergence of Muslim Brotherhood influence are major concerns."

Dr Gargash continued, "The path forward is clear: an immediate ceasefire, accountability for atrocities by both parties, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a credible transition to an independent civilian government."