Nigeria: Over 300 students, teachers abducted from Catholic school

ABUJA, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- A group of armed men kidnapped more than 300 pupils and staff from a Catholic boarding school in central Nigeria, local officials said on Friday.

The incident forced President Bola Tinubu to cancel foreign trips to deal with the fallout.

Local police said the attack happened in the early hours of Friday morning, just days after a similar attack on a girls' school in another part of the country.

"The Niger State government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary's School in Agwara local government area," Abubakar Usman, the state government secretary, said in a statement.

Friday's kidnapping comes after an attack on Monday resulted in the abduction of 25 girls from a boarding school in Kebbi state.