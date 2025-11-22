FNC discusses regional developments with Swiss Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), received Ambassador Sylvain Astier, the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, in the presence of Sara Falaknaz, member of the FNC, and Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE.

Al Nuaimi affirmed the strength of UAE-Swiss relations and their continuous development across various fields, noting the UAE’s approach in promoting global security and stability, and the UAE leadership’s commitment to spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence.

He highlighted the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and development assistance to many countries, contributing to achieving development and prosperity for peoples around the world. He also emphasised the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting countries’ positions on various national and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting addressed regional developments in the Horn of Africa, during which both sides stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation to support international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability, and finding sustainable solutions to humanitarian and developmental challenges in these countries.

For his part, the Swiss envoy expressed his country’s appreciation for the active role played by the UAE in promoting international dialogue and supporting diplomatic solutions to crises, as well as its leading global role in achieving sustainable development and cooperating with countries worldwide in this regard. He also praised the civilisational renaissance witnessed by the UAE across all fields.