Irthi participates in first-ever NOMAD event in UAE

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi), established under the patronage and directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, participated in the debut UAE edition of NOMAD, taking place in Abu Dhabi from November 19–22.

As part of its mission to empower women artisans across the UAE and the wider region, Irthi took part in a key panel discussion and is showcasing works from the Irthi x Ricardo Rendón series throughout the four-day programme.

Reem BinKaram, Director General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, said Irthi’s presence at NOMAD reflects a deliberate effort to put Emirati crafts and heritage on the global design map while showcasing their skill and creativity.

She added: “Irthi empowers craftswomen with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to carry our heritage forward with confidence. These crafts are central to our cultural identity, and by placing artisans at the core of the council’s strategy, we ensure our heritage and crafts continue to evolve through designs that speak to contemporary audiences while remaining rooted in tradition.

Irthi is also leading hands-on workshops where participants can craft Talli leather keychains and design Safeefah bookmarks, showcasing traditional techniques adapted for everyday contemporary objects, led by Amal Ismail and Alya Al Ali from Irthi.

Furthermore, the council showcased selected works from the Tilad Collection by Mexican artist Ricardo Rendón, created in collaboration with Emirati craftswomen.

Irthi celebrates a major milestone this year, supported by a broad network of artisans from the UAE, the wider region, and beyond, who benefit from its vocational training, upskilling initiatives, and market-access programmes. Sharjah has also been recognised by UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network as a City of Crafts and Folk Art for its excellence in Talli craftsmanship—an honour that reflects Irthi’s ongoing commitment to preserving and advancing traditional crafts.