Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with Prime Minister of Vietnam at G20 summit

JOHANNESBURG, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, at the G20 summit taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several areas of mutual interest and reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation between the UAE and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam across key sectors, to support the growing economic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the main topics on the G20 summit agenda, including advancing inclusive economic growth, developing the next generation of development partnerships, and enhancing the role of modern technology in improving quality of life and driving sustainable development globally.

Also in attendance were Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.