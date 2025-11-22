Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Erth Dubai Award

DUBAI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today announced the launch of the Erth Dubai Award, one of the largest global recognitions for excellence in cultural and heritage preservation, organised under the umbrella of the Erth Dubai initiative.

The Award celebrates individuals and organisations that have made exceptional efforts to preserve and promote cultural heritage. It highlights stories that embody the richness of Emirati identity and aims to preserve Dubai’s heritage for future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the emirate’s rich history and cultural heritage continue to play a pivotal role in shaping its progress and excellence. He noted that Dubai’s ambitious vision for the future is deeply connected to its past, adding that societies, which cherish and preserve their heritage are better positioned to build their future with confidence, guided by values that inspire stability and strength.

Sheikh Hamdan further stated that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has established a distinctive model of development that has made Dubai a global benchmark.

He added that this approach, driven by authenticity, innovation, and visionary leadership, seamlessly integrates heritage with modernity, defining Dubai’s identity and ensuring its continued, sustainable progress.

H.H. further said that preserving the collective memory of the local community and documenting its cultural heritage is a shared national responsibility that calls for unified efforts from individuals, institutions, and society at large.

Sheikh Hamdan urged active participation in the Award, encouraging the public to contribute to enriching Dubai’s historical records with stories and experiences that form an essential part of the emirate’s living legacy.

The Award aims to expand community participation in the Erth Dubai initiative by encouraging citizens, residents, and public and private institutions to share stories and experiences that capture the emirate’s cultural and social life.

With an allocated prize fund of more than AED5 million, it is one of the largest awards of its kind. The Award comprises two main categories: the community category and the government and private sector category, which together include seven sub-categories.

A grand prize of AED1 million will be presented to the best overall entry, while each sub-category winner will receive AED500,000. Within the community category, awards will be given for the Best Creatively Documented Story, Best Story to Document Family’s Legacy, Best Story Documented on Social Media, Best Documenter of Dubai’s Oral Heritage, and Best Dubai Resident Story.

The Award also recognises outstanding entries from the private sector, along with special honours for government entities that have distinguished themselves through activities supporting the Erth Dubai initiative.

The Erth Dubai Award is open to all members of society and welcomes submissions from both citizens and residents. Preference will be given to entries that highlight the cultural and social fabric of the local community and creatively capture the essence of Emirati identity through authentic documentation and compelling storytelling.

Applications can be submitted via the Erth Dubai website (https://erthdubai.ae) or through the recently launched Erth Dubai app, available on the Apple Store and Google Play. The app is designed to make sharing stories and life experiences easier. Registration for the Award is now open and will continue until 15 January 2026.

The winners of the award will be honoured at an official ceremony to be held in the first quarter of next year. All submissions will be preserved in an interactive digital archive, accessible to researchers, cultural institutions, and the wider public in the future. The archive is set to maximise the long-term value of the contributions, ensuring that Dubai’s heritage is both safeguarded and shared.

The Erth Dubai initiative was launched last February by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as part of the emirate’s efforts to document its history and trace the social, cultural, and heritage transformations it has undergone over the decades. Since its launch, the initiative has seen strong engagement from the community, attracting thousands of submissions that reflect the richness and diversity of life in Dubai.